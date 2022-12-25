Christmas 2022: Top 10 most popular Christmas carols

Christmas 2022 songs: Christmas celebration is synonymous with carols; in the days leading up to the festival and also on the day of it, people listen to select carols that set up the mood for one of the jolliest commemorations in the world. Based on the theme of Christmas and the birth of Jesus Christ, a carol is a song or a hymn sung, performed or listened to during Christmas celebrations in churches, around the holiday season.

Here are 10 of the most popular carols sung around the world, which will surely lift your spirits and fill your hearts with joy, thereby brightening your holidays.

* Jingle bells: Jingle bells is the most popular Christmas carol, which is also the easiest to remember, allowing children to participate as well. It is cheerful and uplifting, traditionally sung at Christmas in most parts of the world.

* Silent night: This melodious carol is a Christmas-must. It is soulful and dreamy with a gentle lilting tune.

* Joy to the world: This is fast and super festive. The upbeat song is perfect for the spirit of the season.

* We wish you a Merry Christmas: This is a festive must! It is one of the most sung carols in the world, fitting for the holiday season.

* Rudolph the red nosed reindeer: A children’s favourite, this happy carol will surely bring a smile to your face.

* The little drummer boy: A catchy number, it is slow and sounds almost like a lullaby. It is a must-sing during Christmas.

* Long time ago in Bethlehem: This is a sweet carol that tells of the birth of Jesus Christ; a catchy song that can teach children the story of Christmas.

* O holy night: The gentle melody of this one is bound to make your heart overflow with emotions. It brings alive your faith in the magic of Christmas.

* Deck the halls: This carol has a brisk tempo and upbeat lyrics; it invokes a delightful feeling of joy and goodwill.

* Jingle bell rock: Though not a traditional carol, this 1957 song by Bobby Helms is played every year for its fun and peppy rhythm. It got even more popular due to the movie ‘Mean Girls‘.

