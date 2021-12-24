Christmas 2021 Celebrations Live Updates: People gear up to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ

Christmas Holiday Season 2021 Celebrations Live Updates: Celebrated on December 25 every year, Christmas marks and commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God, and the second of the Holy Trinity of Christianity (the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit).

Christ, believed to have been miraculously conceived, was born in a stable in Bethlehem to Mother Mary and Saint Joseph. Jesus of Nazareth was a spiritual leader, whose teachings formed the foundation of Christianity.

Although the Bible does not mention a specific date for his birth, Emperor Constantine, the first Christian Roman emperor, designated December 25 as ‘Christmas’ — a day to commemorate Christ’s birth. The United States declared December 25 as a federal holiday in 1870 and it has been a widely-recognised holiday ever since.

This day serves as a reminder of Christ’s enormous sacrifice for mankind and his lessons on how to be a nobleman, as he is the emblem of all divinity. God is said to have sent his son Jesus into the world to save humans from all evils. Christmas is also known as the ‘Feast of Nativity’ and has a cultural as well as religious significance for the Christian, as well as non-Christian community.

In the pandemic, the celebrations may look a little different. But if you take all necessary precautions, you may be able to bring festive cheer with your near and dear ones. Just follow all Covid protocols.

