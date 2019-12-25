Christmas 2019: Most popular Christmas songs

Christmas 2019 Songs: To make your celebrations more memorable, we bring you a curated list of Christmas songs. Christmas 2019 Songs: To make your celebrations more memorable, we bring you a curated list of Christmas songs.

Christmas 2019 Songs: The holiday season is upon us, and there is festive cheer in the air. Over the centuries, it has become one of the biggest festivals to be observed all over the world. Celebrations start from December 24 (Christmas Eve) and continue till December 26 (Boxing Day). During this time, pine trees are decorated with colourful bells, candles, candies, stars and gift stockings. Most of the Christmas decorations consist of four colours — red, green, golden and white, and they have their significance as well. While green denotes eternal life, red signifies the blood Christ shed, golden denotes royalty (he was known as the Son of David, the King of Israel) and white denotes peace.

The birth of Christ is an event of utmost importance to followers of Christianity as it is believed that God had sent his Son on earth as a sacrifice to redeem the people of the world from their sins. This sacrifice denotes the crucifixion of Christ. Many attend the midnight mass at churches followed by an elaborate Christmas feast on this day. Christmas carols and Santa Claus are an important part of the festivity too.

Jingle Bells remains one of the most loved songs as it not only alludes to all the stories about Santa Claus but also perfectly captures the Christmas mood and all that remains special about the festival. But there are other songs/carols too that are equally popular, like We Wish You a Merry Christmas, Joy to the World, and Santa Claus is Coming to Town.

To make your celebrations more memorable, we bring you a curated list of Christmas songs.

Have a Merry Christmas!

