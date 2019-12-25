Christmas 2019 gifts ideas: Some thoughtful gifts to give to your near and dear ones

Christmas 2019 gift ideas: This annual festival is all about exchanging good vibes and gifts. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Christmas 2019 gift ideas: This annual festival is all about exchanging good vibes and gifts. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Christmas 2019 Gifts Ideas: The season of merriment is upon us, the mood to be festive is now. The joyous annual festival of Christmas — which marks the birthday of Jesus Christ — is all about great food, drinks, festive cheer, happiness and gifts! Lots and lots of gifts. While children believe in the legend of Santa Claus and wait for their gifts every year, adults exchange warmth, good vibes and even gifts with friends, family and other near and dear ones. So here are some gift ideas that are guaranteed to make the recipient super happy. Find out.

Belt for men

If you are looking to gift something to a man, don’t look beyond this tan textured belt from Churchill and Company’s belt collection. Each belt is made from leather chosen from the very best tanneries in Italy. The material used in this belt is Italian tanned leather. Attractive, stylish and comfortable to wear, this belt can be paired with a cool pair of jeans. It is priced at Rs 3,499. This item is available on Churchill and Company’s official website.

Christmas-themed sneakers

Step up your shoe game at winter parties, with a pair of Christmas-themed sneakers from Toesmith. The themed sneakers are designed around the red-and-white Christmas decoration pattern, making them perfect for the holiday vibes. Perhaps a pair of comfortable slip–ons will add the perfect finishing touch to your holiday outfit. You can choose from their Christmas collection or customize your own, by adding a touch of personal style to it. The sneakers in the picture are priced Rs 1,999, and are available on their official website.

A cardigan for women

If it’s a female friend you are looking to gift something, here is a red melange acrylic A-line cardigan from Mustard Fashion. It is the best way to stay stylish and chic this winter. The shawl collar and full sleeves give it an extra cosy fit. The price is Rs 2,699, available on Mustard Fashion’s website.

Handbag

If you are genuinely confused, just find something on Flipkart. The festive season is likely to give you good deals and great variety. Pictured here is a medium multicolour bagpack, priced at a modest Rs 1,520. This one is sure to elevate any look.

Healthy goodies

Exchange goodies the healthy and desi way, using Sattviko’s exclusive range of healthy hamper. Pictured here is a hamper which comprises jars of gur chana, dry mango, paan raisin and ajwaini flax seed. The price of this hamper is Rs 450 only. You can place the orders online, through their official website.

Beauty products

Christmas parties are all about looking good. As such, this Body Shop Christmas gift hamper is the stuff of dreams. These new additions to your makeup bag will help you glow and shimmer. Add a glossy pop of shine to your lip to finish the look. An essential gift for a beauty lover, these items can be shopped online, or at one of the Body Shop store outlets.

Cookware

From daily essentials to luxe spoils, all available in a kaleidoscope of colours, shapes and sizes, your gifting inspiration starts here! From daily essentials to luxe spoils, all available in a kaleidoscope of colours, shapes and sizes, your gifting inspiration starts here!

Put a new spin on old methods by re-creating recipes you’ve loved to fit your lives now, giving a fresh perspective on the way you cook, eat and entertain today. When it comes to Christmas and New Years, the savvy shopper need look no further – Le Creuset has an endless selection of gorgeous cooking, baking, prepping, serving and storage items to brighten up any home. The price range for the products is Rs 750 to 42,000.

