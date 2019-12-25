Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Christmas 2019 Celebrations Highlights: How India and the rest of the world is ringing in the merriment

Christmas Holiday Season 2019 Celebrations, Wishes Images, Photos Highlights: People from across the world are celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. Follow us for more.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 25, 2019 6:47:41 pm
happy new year, merry christmas, merry christmas 2019, merry christmas images, merry christmas quotes, happy new year 2020, happy new year images, new year advance wishes, merry christmas advance wishes, merry christmas advance wishes images, new year advance wishes images, new year advance wishes quotes, new year advance wishes status, happy new year advance wishes, happy new year advance wishes images, happy new year advance images, happy new year images 2020, happy new year 2020 status, happy new year wishes images, happy new year quotes, happy happy new year wishes quotes Merry Christmas! (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Christmas Holiday Season 2019 Celebrations Highlights: There is much excitement and cheer in the air, and not without a reason. December 25 is celebrated as Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ. Sounds of hymns, carols and hearty laughter fill up the air, and so does the smell of delicious food. People also take out time to meet and greet their loved ones.

 

Live Blog

Follow Christmas celebrations highlights:

Highlights

    18:40 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Christmas 2019 Celebrations Live Updates: Prayers offered on the occasion
    Morning prayers at Rosary church in Vadodara on Christmas day. ( Express Photo By Bhupendra  Rana)

    Vadodra witnessed people celebrating Christmas eve with much fanfare. Here's a picture of Rosary Church with people offering morning prayers. ( Express Photo By Bhupendra  Rana)

    18:36 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Christmas 2019 Celebrations Live Updates: Actor Karisma Kapoor wishes on the occasion
     
     
     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Merry Christmas from Us ! 🎄🎅🏼❤️ #familytime #christmaslunch #familytraditions

    A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

    18:27 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Christmas 2019 Celebrations Live Updates: Actor Deepika Padukone shared a picture with Ranveer Singh on her Instagram account
     
     
     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

    18:25 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Christmas 2019 Celebrations Live Updates: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared this picture on his Instagram account
     
     
     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Siddhant Chaturvedi (@siddhantchaturvedi) on

    18:14 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Christmas 2019 Celebrations Live Updates: US President Donald Trump wishes everyone on Twitter
    18:08 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Christmas 2019 Celebrations Live Updates: Prayers offered on the occasion
    Sacred Heart Cathedral Church in Delhi (Express Photo by Naman Shah)

    The capital witnessed people celebrating Christmas eve with much fanfare. Here's Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral Church lit up on the occasion. (Express Photo by Naman Shah)

    17:54 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Christmas 2019 Celebrations Live Updates: Actor Kriti Sanon wishes on the occasion on her Instagram account
     
     
     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

    17:38 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Christmas 2019 Celebrations Live Updates: Prayers offered on the occasion
    St Patrick's church been lit up on the eve of Christmas in Pune. ( Express photo by Ashish Kale)

    In Pune, people were seen celebrating Christmas eve with much fanfare. Here's  Pune's St Patrick's Church lit up on the occasion. ( Express photo by Ashish Kale) 

    16:45 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Christmas 2019 Celebrations Live Updates: Actor Yami Gautam wishes on the occasion
     
     
     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on

    16:06 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Christmas 2019 Celebrations Live Updates: The Royal family wishes its followers on Twitter
    15:53 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Christmas 2019 Celebrations Live Updates: Earlier in the day, the Kensington Palace tweeted this cute photograph of the British royal family
    15:35 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Christmas 2019 Celebrations Live Updates: This Christmas, ring in the Yuletide spirit with a panoply of dishes
    Have you tried any of these yet?

    Relish the best of Christmas with these mouthwatering recipes. Check them out here.

    15:04 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Christmas 2019 Celebrations Live Updates: Actor Dia Mirza shared this picture on her Instagram account
     
     
     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on

    14:28 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Christmas 2019 Celebrations Live Updates: Actor Kartik Aaryan shared this picture on his Instagram account
     
     
     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Y fear when Santa is here Kis kis ko gift chahiye

    A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on

    14:06 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Christmas 2019 Celebrations Live Updates: Actor Janhvi Kapoor wishes on the occasion
     
     
     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

    13:41 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Christmas 2019 Celebrations Live Updates: Some Christmas food traditions from around the world
    Most families plan an elaborate feast for their near and dear ones on this day. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

    With so many cultures celebrating the festival, let us take a look at the different culinary traditions on Christmas from around the world. Read on.

    13:00 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Christmas 2019 Celebrations Live Updates: Actor Sara Ali Khan wishes on the joyous occasion
     
     
     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

    12:31 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Christmas 2019 Celebrations Live Updates: Enjoy some mouth-watering recipes this festive season
    Which recipe would you like to try? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

    If you are looking for some delicious recipes to add to your platter this Christmas, we have you covered. Check them out here

    12:00 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Christmas 2019 Celebrations Live Updates: Actor Diana Penty wishes everyone a day 'filled with love, laughter, family, friends'
     
     
     
     
     
    View this post on Instagram
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on

    11:39 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Christmas 2019 Celebrations Live Updates: Some thoughtful gifts you can give to your loved ones
    This annual festival is all about exchanging good vibes and gifts. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

    The joyous festival of Christmas — which marks the birthday of Jesus Christ — is all about lots and lots of gifts. Have you decided what to gift your loved ones this year? If not, take your pick here

    11:09 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Christmas 2019 Celebrations Live Updates: 25 must-try ways to jazz up your tree
    How did you decorate your tree? 

    From keeping it bright to going basic, here are some interesting ways you can decorate your Christmas tree this year. Read  more

    10:46 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Christmas 2019 Celebrations Live Updates: Enjoy a merry ‘green’ Christmas with elements of nature
    Go green this year! (Photos: Swasti Pachauri; designed by Gargi Singh)

    Natural ideas may not be very appealing in comparison to glitter-based decor, which is cheaper, convenient and has longevity, but make for recyclable choices, nonetheless. Read more.

    10:19 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Christmas 2019 Celebrations Live Updates: Watch Jawans ushering in the Christmas spirit
    10:06 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Christmas 2019 Celebrations Live Updates: Wish you a merry Christmas!

    In keeping with the tradition, here are some joyous wishes for your loved ones. Share these cards and brighten everyone’s day. We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year. Read more 

    09:45 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Christmas 2019 Celebrations Live Updates: Watch Santa Claus at Kolkata Airport

    Merry Christmas 2019 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Indian Express news Merry Christmas

    Christmas is celebrated by people across the world on December 25 every year. The day marks the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. As the story goes, Jesus was born in a manger in Bethlehem to Mary and Joseph. There is no record that the birth actually took place on December 25, mainly because the Gregorian calendar didn’t exist back then. However, it was in 336 that Emperor Constantine, known as the first Christian Roman emperor, declared December 25 as Christmas to celebrate Christ. A few years later, Pope Julius I declared that the day would mark the birth of Christ.

    Over the centuries, it has become one of the biggest festivals to be observed all over the world. Celebrations start from December 24 (Christmas Eve) and continue till December 26 (Boxing Day).

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd