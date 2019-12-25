Christmas 2019 Celebrations Highlights: How India and the rest of the world is ringing in the merriment

Merry Christmas
Christmas is celebrated by people across the world on December 25 every year. The day marks the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. As the story goes, Jesus was born in a manger in Bethlehem to Mary and Joseph. There is no record that the birth actually took place on December 25, mainly because the Gregorian calendar didn’t exist back then. However, it was in 336 that Emperor Constantine, known as the first Christian Roman emperor, declared December 25 as Christmas to celebrate Christ. A few years later, Pope Julius I declared that the day would mark the birth of Christ.
Over the centuries, it has become one of the biggest festivals to be observed all over the world. Celebrations start from December 24 (Christmas Eve) and continue till December 26 (Boxing Day).
Highlights
Vadodra witnessed people celebrating Christmas eve with much fanfare. Here's a picture of Rosary Church with people offering morning prayers. ( Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana)
The capital witnessed people celebrating Christmas eve with much fanfare. Here's Delhi's Sacred Heart Cathedral Church lit up on the occasion. (Express Photo by Naman Shah)
In Pune, people were seen celebrating Christmas eve with much fanfare. Here's Pune's St Patrick's Church lit up on the occasion. ( Express photo by Ashish Kale)
Relish the best of Christmas with these mouthwatering recipes. Check them out here.
With so many cultures celebrating the festival, let us take a look at the different culinary traditions on Christmas from around the world. Read on.
If you are looking for some delicious recipes to add to your platter this Christmas, we have you covered. Check them out here
The joyous festival of Christmas — which marks the birthday of Jesus Christ — is all about lots and lots of gifts. Have you decided what to gift your loved ones this year? If not, take your pick here
From keeping it bright to going basic, here are some interesting ways you can decorate your Christmas tree this year. Read more
Natural ideas may not be very appealing in comparison to glitter-based decor, which is cheaper, convenient and has longevity, but make for recyclable choices, nonetheless. Read more.
In keeping with the tradition, here are some joyous wishes for your loved ones. Share these cards and brighten everyone’s day. We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy New Year. Read more