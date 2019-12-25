Christmas 2019 Celebrations Highlights: How India and the rest of the world is ringing in the merriment

Merry Christmas

Christmas is celebrated by people across the world on December 25 every year. The day marks the birth of Jesus Christ, the Son of God. As the story goes, Jesus was born in a manger in Bethlehem to Mary and Joseph. There is no record that the birth actually took place on December 25, mainly because the Gregorian calendar didn’t exist back then. However, it was in 336 that Emperor Constantine, known as the first Christian Roman emperor, declared December 25 as Christmas to celebrate Christ. A few years later, Pope Julius I declared that the day would mark the birth of Christ.

Over the centuries, it has become one of the biggest festivals to be observed all over the world. Celebrations start from December 24 (Christmas Eve) and continue till December 26 (Boxing Day).