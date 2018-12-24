Toggle Menu
Christmas 2018: Top 5 Most Popular Christmas Songshttps://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/life-style/christmas-2018-top-5-most-popular-christmas-songs-5507328/

Christmas 2018: Top 5 Most Popular Christmas Songs

Christmas 2018 Songs: On December 25, people across the globe celebrate Christmas, the day that marks the birth of Jesus Christ. If you still haven't curated your playlist, then here's some help.

christmas 2018, christmas, christmas songs, christmas song, christmas 2018 songs, merry christmas, merry christmas 2018, christmas song lyrics, christmas song lyrics 2018, christmas songs for kids, christmas songs list, jingle bells lyrics, christmas jingle bells lyrics, christmas jingle bells song lyrics
Christmas 2018 Songs: Christmas is incomplete without the hymns and carols. (Source: File Photo)

Christmas 2018 Songs: The holiday season is upon us and there is festive cheer in the air. Today being Christmas Eve, it’s time you decide your Christmas playlist, if you still haven’t.

Jingle Bells remains one of the most loved songs as it not only alludes to all the stories about Santa Claus but also perfectly captures the Christmas mood and all that remains special about the festival. But there are other songs/carols too that are equally popular, like ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’, ‘Joy to the World’, and ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’.

To make your celebrations more memorable, we bring you a curated list of Christmas songs.

Watch it here.

Jingle bells, jingle bells
Jingle all the way,
Oh what fun it is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh,
Jingle bells, jingle bells
Jingle all the way,
Oh what fun it is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh.

Watch it here.

Advertising

We wish you a Merry Christmas
We wish you a Merry Christmas
We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Good tidings we bring to you and your kin
We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Now bring us some figgy pudding
Now bring us some figgy pudding
Now bring us some figgy pudding
Now bring some out here.

Watch it here.

Joy to the world, the Lord has come
Let earth receive her King
Let every heart prepare Him room
And heaven and nature sing, and heaven and nature sing
And heaven, and heaven and nature sing.

Watch it here.

Mary’s boy child Jesus Christ, was born on Christmas Day
And man will live for evermore, because of Christmas Day
Long time ago in Bethlehem, so the Holy Bible said
Mary’s boy child Jesus Christ, was born on Christmas Day
Hark, now hear the angels sing, a king was born today
And man will live for evermore, because of Christmas Day
Mary’s boy child Jesus Christ, was born on Christmas Day.

Watch it here.

Advertising

Sing along to these songs and have a Merry Christmas!

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android