Christmas 2018: Top 5 Most Popular Christmas Songs

Christmas 2018 Songs: The holiday season is upon us and there is festive cheer in the air. Today being Christmas Eve, it’s time you decide your Christmas playlist, if you still haven’t.
Jingle Bells remains one of the most loved songs as it not only alludes to all the stories about Santa Claus but also perfectly captures the Christmas mood and all that remains special about the festival. But there are other songs/carols too that are equally popular, like ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’, ‘Joy to the World’, and ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’.
To make your celebrations more memorable, we bring you a curated list of Christmas songs.
Jingle bells, jingle bells
Jingle all the way,
Oh what fun it is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh,
Jingle bells, jingle bells
Jingle all the way,
Oh what fun it is to ride
In a one-horse open sleigh.
We wish you a Merry Christmas
We wish you a Merry Christmas
We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Good tidings we bring to you and your kin
We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
Now bring us some figgy pudding
Now bring us some figgy pudding
Now bring us some figgy pudding
Now bring some out here.
Joy to the world, the Lord has come
Let earth receive her King
Let every heart prepare Him room
And heaven and nature sing, and heaven and nature sing
And heaven, and heaven and nature sing.
Mary’s boy child Jesus Christ, was born on Christmas Day
And man will live for evermore, because of Christmas Day
Long time ago in Bethlehem, so the Holy Bible said
Mary’s boy child Jesus Christ, was born on Christmas Day
Hark, now hear the angels sing, a king was born today
And man will live for evermore, because of Christmas Day
Mary’s boy child Jesus Christ, was born on Christmas Day.
Sing along to these songs and have a Merry Christmas!