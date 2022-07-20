Chrissy Teigen reflects on a year of sobriety, says she has not had ‘a drop of alcohol in 365 days’

Chrissy Teigen has always been pretty vocal about the setbacks in her life, candidly sharing experiences with her fans on social media — be it her miscarriage or her struggle conceiving through in-vitro fertilization or IVF.

The model, television personality, and cookbook author has, in the past, also talked about her experience with alcohol and what prompted her to stay sober. For instance, in January of last year, she shared an important milestone in her life: four weeks of sobriety.

Teigen had taken to Instagram to post a video of herself dancing around, sharing that it was in celebration of being “4 weeks sober”. A flurry of congratulatory messages followed. In an Instagram story, she had explained that it was Holly Whitaker’s new book ‘Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol‘ that had helped her quit drinking.

She added that she was “done with making an a** of [herself] in front of people”, “tired of day drinking and feeling like s**t by 6, not being able to sleep”. “I have been sober ever since and even if you can’t see yourself doing it or just plain don’t want to, it is still an incredible read,” she had written.

This was followed by a heartfelt post from this year, in which the mother-of-two, who is married to singer John Legend, shared that she was six months sober, with “endless energy” and “way less anxiety”.

In a recent post, Teigen reflected on her one-year milestone of sobriety journey, writing that she has not had “a drop of alcohol in 365 days”. “I miss feeling loopy and carefree sometimes, but to be honest toward the end, it didn’t give that fun feeling anymore anyhow. I drank to end the crazy anxiety that later mostly went away when I — get this — quit drinking!” she confessed in the caption, which ran alongside a video montage of family moments from their recent holiday.

She added that she feels “really good”. “Sometimes, I get really frustrated looking back on days I should remember way better than I do because of alcohol.”

The 36-year-old recounted a time when she fell asleep after drinking café patron — a coffee-infused liquor — while a chef from Outback Steakhouse was taking a blooming onion cooking class for her and her friends at her house. “I wish I was awake for that,” she said, adding, “Wish I remembered really any awards show lol. There are pictures from huge moments in life where my eyes just look… gone.”

“Some are from real work shoots, some just beach days with the family. While I honestly still don’t know if I’ll never have a drink again, I do know I never want to be that way again. And for now, none is best. I’ll let the bad dreams come up and try to sort them out in therapy, without booze,” Teigen shared.

Her husband John Legend took to the comments to express his love, writing: “Soooooo proud of you, my strong beautiful wife!”

Supermodel Naomi Campbell shared her own experience with sobriety, writing, “Well done @chrissyteigen… it’s better on this side. I love being in recovery. Sending love.”

According to Dr Samir Parikh, consultant psychiatrist, director, Fortis National Mental Health Program, Fortis Healthcare, when it comes to sobriety, all things matter, including having a conversation. He told indianexpress.com that when one sees a celebrity or a role model practise abstinence, it can have a positive impact on their fans, too.

“One of the key aspects of sobriety is one person supporting another. It is useful to develop a relationship like that, wherein you have a peer, someone who supports and guides you through the ups and downs. The second thing is to recognise that addiction is an illness and being open to treatment, like counselling and medication. The third aspect is to focus on [having a] healthy lifestyle, which includes stress coping skills, so that triggers are taken care of,” he told this outlet.

The doctor added that one needs to look at their goal, which is abstinence. “If you feel you are not able to manage, then talk to someone and seek help. It is a part of the process.”

