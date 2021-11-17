Chrissy Teigen faces backlash for her ‘tone-deaf’ Squid Game-themed party

Netflix’s Squid Game, a Korean series, has become quite popular around the world, owing to its novel content and a dystopian approach to the narrative. Essentially, the plot revolves around a group of debt-ridden individuals who compete in a murky game of life and death to win a lot of money with which they can pay off their debts and lead a comfortable life. Ultimately, only one person gets to take home the cash prize and the stakes are high.

Just like many other content-driven materials emerging from the country, Squid Game is also a social commentary on the unequal distribution of wealth, of privilege, of human suffering and of watching and enjoying the suffering by those sitting on heaps of wealth.

It was always known that the distinct costumes from the show — players and supervisors wearing uniforms of different colours — would make it to Halloween 2021’s trending dresses. But, when Chrissy Teigen threw a party at her house based on the show’s theme, she was called out by people, for ostentatiously showing off her privilege and being ‘tone-deaf’ about the very fact that the show addresses this issue.

The Cravings author shared some photos from the party on social media, which looked like a perfect and a meticulous rehashing of the costumes and themes from the show. Chrissy herself dressed up as the deadly animatronic doll from the first episode.

In the caption, she wrote, “Where do I even begin? What an absolutely epic night. My dream came true of watching my friends fight to the death! Dunk tank, musical chairs, hide and seek followed by a very riveting final game of pin the tail on the donkey…”

Her guests included other celebrities like Shay Mitchell and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who dressed up as characters from the show, too. Teigen also went ahead to transform her house to make it look like the set from the show.

Twitter users, however, were not impressed. In fact, they called out the model and cookbook author for “cosplaying Squid Game with your incredibly rich friends”. They accused her of missing the point of the show — that even with all the wealth in the world, you may not necessarily find happiness and contentment.

Take a look at these reactions:

im sorry rich people are literally so tone deaf. squid game was literally about people whose lives were so awful because of being poor that they’d rather play a game of literal life or death to escape going back to poverty and chrissy teigen is really reenacting it in her mansion pic.twitter.com/BMLY4853SF — lana (@nhllana) November 14, 2021

Of COURSE Chrissy Teigen cosplayed squid games with her rich friends lmao — Megan W (@reallymegan) November 13, 2021

Taking personal offense at the complete lack of self awareness Chrissy Teigen must have in order to throw a Squid Game-themed party where she watches her rich friends ‘fight to the death’. The commentary just writes itself… — ﻡ (@maira_asaad) November 15, 2021

Interestingly, actors Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu, too, had recently hosted a Squid Game-themed birthday party for their twin daughters, and as expected, were slammed for it. While they posted snippets of the day with their followers on Instagram, they were reminded that the show is violent in nature, and not something that kids would want to be associated with, or even enjoy.

“While this show is popular worldwide, our children have not seen it, nor know what it’s about. We’ve shown them the costume online, and they’ve heard the song also. We’ve explained we’re guards because we protect ‘good guys’,” they wrote in the caption.

“Please be mindful that you are not giving any indication as to your children having knowledge of the actual series as it is very serious and horrid. You guys do have a moral-obligation as public figures to ensure other children do not watch or understand this series. Maybe a disclaimer should be added,” someone commented.

Another person pointed out that this was not the “correct theme for kids’ birthday party”.

What do you think about this?

