Chrissy Teigen shares a simple hack for blackhead removal; check it out here

Wednesday, January 06, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 6, 2021 9:40:12 pm
The model recently shared the hack with her followers on Instagram.

There are many skin issues that people deal with on a regular basis. And even while there is a plethora of options available, it only ends up making a person more confused. Additionally, what may work for one person may not necessarily work for another. One of the most common of all skin problems is that of blackheads, for which there are many DIY techniques and masks.

But model Chrissy Teigen has a simple hack for it, which she recently shared with her followers on Instagram.

She uploaded a picture of herself and her family. While Teigen was seen wearing a mask, a little white strip also popped out from under it. In her caption, the mother of two wrote: “life hack: nose strip under your mask. keep safe AND get those rent free blackheads out. (sic)”



From the looks of it, it is the simplest life hack ever that takes care of the problem and also allows the person the luxury of stepping out in public with pesky blackheads!

Besides keeping a person — and also those around them — safe from the transmission of the viral infection, a mask also does a great job of hiding stubborn zits, pimples, and other skin conditions on the face. In Chrissy’s case, the mask she wore hid her nose/pore strip — one that is typically used to remove blackheads.

These strips are great for the removal of blackheads from the nose and chin region, and many people around the world swear by them. They need to be carefully placed on the blackheads and then yanked.

