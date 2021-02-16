Chrissy Teigen shares a picture of surgical scars urging fans to love themselves

If you follow Chrissy Teigen’s social media, you would know that the model is pretty open and raw about her life and struggles, making her one of the most relatable celebrities out there. From her pregnancy loss to reproductive health issues, she has been openly sharing everything with her fans and followers, setting a positive body image for impressionable people.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day 2021, the cookbook author shared a mirror selfie in one of her Instagram stories, in which she urged her fans to love themselves and their bodies. In the selfie, Teigen showed her surgical scars and incisions on her breast and lower abdomen.

“Happy Valentine’s Day. Love yourself! B***h has been throuuugh it (sic),” she wrote alongside the photo.

According to reports, Teigen underwent a surgery last year to remove her breast implants. Recently, she got a surgery done for endometriosis, and she even documented the process of recovery on Instagram and Twitter.

The surgery coincided with what was supposed to be the due date of her and husband John Legend’s third child, Jack, whom she miscarried last year because of excessive bleeding.

Even when she was in pain of having lost her child, and then subsequently making a long recovery in the hospital, she shared her experience and grief with the world, in the form of a series of heartbreaking photographs.

In a recent interview with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres — who praised her for being so open — Teigen said that even though it was absolutely crushing, the entire experience was “transformative”. She said that even though the pregnancy loss feels like a long time ago, and is a “blur”, she is “still coming to terms with it”.

“I go through my closet and see there are outfits, there are full maternity clothes, and there were things that I bought for my eighth month and my ninth month. So, it’s just hard because he would have been born this week… You look at those things and you have these constant reminders of him,” she had said.

