Chrissy Teigen shares 15-year-old modelling photos in her ‘own random clothes’

Before building a lifestyle empire, Chrissy Teigen made history as a successful model, and bagged Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s ‘Rookie of the Year’ title in 2010, among other achievements. Like most celebs, the mother-of-two also went through her own journey of struggle. She recently took us back to the time when she was still new to the modelling industry.

Teigen shared a series of pictures from her 15-year-old photoshoot, wearing her ‘own random clothes’, she revealed on Instagram. “15 years ago, a test shoot to get an agency with my own random clothes. Here’s the deal I know how to model and you don’t,” she wrote.

In the pictures, the 35-year-old donned several trends of the early 2000s like peep-toe platform hells, babydoll top, and studded belt, among others. Take a look:

Meanwhile, the television personality also returned to Twitter recently after a month-long hiatus. “Turns out it feels TERRIBLE to silence yourself and also no longer enjoy belly chuckles randomly throughout the day and also lose like 2,000 friends at once lol…I choose to take the bad with the good!” she wrote on the social media platform.

