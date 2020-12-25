Chrissy Teigen reveals in heartfelt note she will ‘never’ be pregnant again

Chrissy Teigen, who had suffered an unfortunate miscarriage earlier this year, has expressed grief that she would never be pregnant again.

The 35-year-old recently shared a mirror selfie on Instagram and wrote, “Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been.”

“I have no idea why I still have this bump. But I’m proud of where this entire journey took my body and mind in other ways,” the model expressed.

“I love being pregnant, so, so much, and I’m sad I never will be again,” she added, although she did not clarify the reason.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Also Read | John Legend shares favourite Christmas memory with wife Chrissy Teigen

In October, Teigen and husband John Legend took to social media to share the news of the loss of their baby boy, whom they had named Jack. While the grieving mother was criticised for sharing hospital photos, many others came out in support.

In her latest post, Teigen also spoke about being “lucky” about having her other two children. “I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day,” she wrote.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle