Chrissy Teigen reveals Meghan Markle reached out to her after she lost her son Jack

The pain of losing a baby is unfathomable. And it is a pain that both Chrissy Teigen and Meghan Markle have experienced. While the Duchess of Sussex had shared that she had had a miscarriage last year, some time in July, model and cookbook author Teigen had experienced the pain of losing a baby because of excessive bleeding in October 2020.

Teigen recently shared that after she lost her third child Jack — the detailed experience of which she and her husband singer John Legend had shared on social media — Markle reached out to her. Though the two have connected multiple times before, it was probably the shared grief that made them connect once again.

“She’s been so kind to me ever since we connected,” Teigen said in response to a fan question during the Watch What Happens Live! show, a People report stated. “She had written [to] me about baby Jack… But yeah, she is really wonderful and so kind — just as kind as everyone says she is.”

“That’s why you look at everything and you’re like, ‘My god, what is absolutely wrong with people that they have to make this person out to be so malicious or so crazy?’ when it’s just as simple as them being as kind as everyone says they are,” she was quoted as saying, referring to claims made in the UK that the duchess may have bullied people during her stint as a senior royal.

Teigen also revealed that she had spoken with her, after her and Prince Harry’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey last month.

“I think when I ended up watching it, it was like, ‘Holy s**t this is big…’ But also I waited a long time to watch it, so I’d already heard so much about it.”

In the interview, the Sussexes had shared troubling details of their life in the UK, particularly pertaining to the tabloid culture in the country that vilified them and invaded their privacy, and the refusal of the ‘royal firm’ to come out and speak in their defence.

