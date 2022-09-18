Chrissy Teigen responds to trolls post abortion revelation: ‘If this makes you feel better, great’

Chrissy Teigen hit back at internet trolls who labelled her a ‘liar’ and ‘attention seeker’ after she confessed that she had a life-saving abortion two years ago.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Chrissy, who is married to John Legend, revealed that she made the “difficult decision” to terminate the pregnancy at 20 weeks. The model had previously said that she suffered a miscarriage.

On Friday, the 36-year-old posted screenshots of hateful messages she received on her social media and wrote, “I knew this would happen, and honestly I’ve already seen you do your worst so if this makes you feel better, great. It doesn’t make me feel worse though.

I knew this would happen, and honestly I’ve already seen you do your worst so if this makes you feel better, great. It doesn’t make me feel worse though. pic.twitter.com/jCm8GH835V — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 16, 2022

From “sorry, you lost your child, but stop milking that story” to “she’s such a drama queen”, Chrissy’s social media got flooded with brutal messages following the confession.

Earlier, she had tweeted, “I told you all we had a miscarriage because I thought that was what it was. But it was an abortion, and we were heartbroken and grateful all at once. It just took me over a year to realise it.”

I told you all we had a miscarriage because I thought that was what it was. But it was an abortion, and we were heartbroken and grateful all at once. It just took me over a year to realize it. https://t.co/x5XPu7pg2S — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 16, 2022

Chrissy spoke about the abortion at an event saying, “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion,” The Hollywood Reporter quoted her as saying. “It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention.”

It was an “abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago,” she added.

Chrissy and John announced in September 2020 that they had lost their baby in a miscarriage. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” the couple had shared on social media along with a string of photos from the hospital.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Chrissy and John are parents of two children, Luna and Miles. Recently, Chrissy announced that she is pregnant through an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions, to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. One billion shots later we have another on the way,” she captioned the picture in which she flaunted her baby bump.

