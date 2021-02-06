Chrissy Teigen regrets not looking at late son Jack’s face

Chrissy Teigen, recovering from the loss of her stillborn child, said she is “full of regret” for not having looked at late son Jack’s face when he was born.

Teigen and her husband John Legend lost their third child in late September 2020, at 20 weeks. “I am so full of regret that I didn’t look at his face when he was born,” she wrote on social media.

Teigen was even scared of seeing him in her dreams. “I was so scared of seeing him in my nightmares that I forgot about seeing him in my dreams. I hurt every day from that remorse.”

“I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so. He would have been here any day now – if he were like Luna and Miles, I’d probably be holding him as we speak.”

“I firmly believe energy and healing travels through the night sky and I feel it, I promise I do. And I love you jack. I miss you so so much,” she further expressed.

The 35-year-old mother’s emotional post prompted a lot of support from fans. Some of them also went on to share their personal experiences.

“I remember when my due date passed – it was almost like losing my daughter all over again. I’m so sorry you’re experiencing this. It’s such a difficult experience – the hardest,” one wrote, as reported by Independent.

“Grief isn’t linear, it’s a cycle. Some days you feel better but then you can be back at day one all over again. Sending you love,” another person wrote.

“Sending you so much love. Not everybody knows who their guardian angel is. You know yours is named Jack,” wrote celebrity makeup artist Joanna Simkin.

Earlier, the grieving mother had shared a heartfelt note on Instagram expressing she would never be pregnant again. “I love being pregnant, so, so much, and I’m sad I never will be again,” she had said.

Teigen’s hospital pictures on Instagram after the loss of her baby boy had invited flak while many others supported it. But no criticism could discourage Teigen as she continues to share her experiences and motherhood journey on social media.