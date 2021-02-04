Chrissy Teigen shares story about $13,000 wine; here’s how Twitter reacted

Chrissy Teigen might be one of the most relatable celebrities on social media but the prospect of being trolled leaves no one. And it happened with her as she recently took to Twitter and asked her followers, “what’s the most expensive thing you’ve eaten that you thought sucked?” and then went on share her story.

“[O]ne time john and I were at a restaurant and the waiter recommended a nice Cabernet. We got the bill and it was 13,000 dollars. HOW DO U CASUALLY RECOMMEND THAT WINE. we didn’t even finish it and it had been cleared!!!”

$13,000, when converted to Indian currency, is approximately Rs 9,47,000 — and tweeples were having none of it.

One user wrote, “that’s so awkward!! reminds me of the time my roommate invited me to get brunch with some friends and we ended up at this cafe where the meal was gonna cost me $15, which I didn’t have, so I had to frantically text my mom and ask her to PayPal me $20. we are the same!,” while another stated, “chrissy teigen: one time in geneva, my husband john legend’s driver was parking our limo. he knocked over an ancient statue and we had to pay 90,000 euros to fix it! luckily we had it on us, in gold krugerrand. Regular people: omg she is so relatable.”

Teigen further tweeted encouraging people to have fun at her expense for she “makes it easy” to do so. “[H]onestly, I will be that person for you. it is fun to gang up on me. I *see* the convos that bring you together in your owning of me. I make it easy. have fun.”