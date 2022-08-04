‘One billion shots later, we have another on the way’: Chrissy Teigen announces third pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen has always been vocal about the setbacks in her life — be it her miscarriage, alcoholism, or the challenges she faced during her IVF treatment.

However, after repeated roadblocks in her pregnancy journey, the 36-year-old model is now expecting her third baby — a news she broke on social media on Thursday.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions, to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. One billion shots later we have another on the way,” she captioned the picture in which she flaunted her baby bump.

Chrissy, who shares two children with singer John Legend, added: “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

“I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew, it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!,” she further wrote.

Earlier, the model had opened up suffering a miscarriage due to excessive bleeding during her pregnancy. “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” the couple had shared on social media.

She had also penned a heartwarming note detailing her IVF journey: “I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos.”

