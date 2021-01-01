Chrissy Teigen celebrates four weeks of sobriety

Chrissy Teigen recently shared she has been sober for four weeks. She shared a video of herself dancing on Instagram and when someone commented, “I need whatever drugs you’re on!!” she replied: “4 weeks sober.” A flurry of congratulatory messages followed on that thread. One user wrote, “@chrissyteigen awesome! I have to say I have never had an issue with alcohol but I know people that have. Take care of yourself and enjoy the new year!”

She followed this with an inspiring Instagram story. She shared the cover of Holly Whitaker’s new book, Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol and revealed that it helped her quit drinking. “One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend,” she captioned a photo in which she held a copy of Holly Whitaker’s new book, Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol. “I was done with making an a** of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s— by 6, not being able to sleep. I have been sober ever since and even if you can’t see yourself doing it or just plain don’t want to, it is still an incredible read,” it read.

In 2017 she had extensively spoken about her struggle with addiction. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she was quoted saying: “I was, point blank, just drinking too much. I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there’s just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It’s not a good look for me, for John, for anybody.”

