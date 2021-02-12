Chrissy Teigen calls her pregnancy loss ‘transformative’

Teigen said even though her pregnancy loss feels like a long time ago, and is a "blur", she is "still coming to terms with it". (Photo: Instagram/@chrissyteigen)

The last few months have been extremely trying for model Chrissy Teigen and her husband singer John Legend. The couple lost their third child, Jack, while he was still in the womb, and they even documented their painful experience on social media. Recently, Teigen also underwent surgery for endometriosis. Speaking with comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, she said the experience has been “transformative”.

While Ellen praised her for being so open about her pregnancy loss, saying it was “so raw” to share what had happened to her with all of her fans and followers, Teigen said that the entire experience saved her. “In a way, he [Jack] really saved me because I don’t think I would have discovered therapy and sobriety and this path of really feeling good about myself.”

She said that even though the pregnancy loss feels like a long time ago, and is a “blur”, she is “still coming to terms with it”. “I go through my closet and see there are outfits, there are full maternity clothes, and there were things that I bought for my eighth month and my ninth month. So, it’s just hard because he would have been born this week… You look at those things and you have these constant reminders of him.”

She then spoke about being Thai and raised in a house that has been open about dealing with loss, saying all these things were helpful. “Of course, you don’t ever imagine it happening to you. I think that was what the crazy part was… I was like, ‘I hear these stories about other people. This kind of stuff doesn’t happen to me’. So, when it does, you’re just so shocked,” she continued.

The model had shared on her Instagram account that the miscarriage was a result of excessive bleeding.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough,” she had captioned a series of photographs that showed her recovering from her pregnancy loss in the hospital.

