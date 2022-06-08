Chris Pratt on his parenting journey with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger: ‘It’s just fantastic’

Chris Pratt is quite a hands-on dad, and he is thoroughly enjoying fatherhood with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, with whom he welcomed his second baby daughter Eloise last month.

The couple was already parents to 22-month-old daughter Lyla Maria, and the Guardians of the Galaxy star is also dad to nine-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

The actor opened up about his parenting experience at the Los Angeles premiere of his film Jurassic World Dominion, and said how grateful he is to have his wife by his side. He was quoted as telling Live From E! that Katherine — who is the daughter of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger — “just has the most amazing maternal instincts’ ‘.

“She just really knows what to do. I’ll follow her lead.”

Pratt added that he is on “diaper duty” and joked that “luckily they smell worse than ‘dino’ droppings, but they’re much smaller” and “more manageable”.

He was also quoted as telling Entertainment Tonight that he has to transition from how he is at home to the red carpet, and that it is like “going from zero to 60 in no seconds”.

“At home, it’s really kind of zero, which I love. I’ve shifted into a gear that feels so nice. I’m at home with mama and babies, and it’s just fantastic, man. I love it,” the 42-year-old said.

“And then to be here, it’s like, ‘Wait, what happened? Two seconds ago, I was changing diapers and here I am.’ But I love it.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger tied the knot in June 2019.

