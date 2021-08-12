Chris Hemsworth’s children bake special birthday cake for dad; see pics

Chris Hemsworth celebrated his 38th birthday with a special gift from his three children — they baked him a lovely cake.

The Thor actor took to social media to share a glimpse of what looked like a chocolate cake with blue icing, featuring a figurine of Chris riding his surfboard, along with sprinkles and candles.

The actor called the cake a “giant sugary heap of joy”. He wrote, “Thanks for all the birthday messages! Had an epic day with the family and succeeded in devouring 75 per cent of this awesome cake that my kids made before collapsing into a giant sugary heap of joy. Love you all! Cheers.”

Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky are parents to daughter India, nine, and seven-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha.

Pataky also wished her husband on Instagram, alongside cute pictures of the duo. “Happy birthday to my favourite husband ever. You mean the world to me. For many more years of laughs and happiness.”

Meanwhile, Mark Ruffalo also wished his co-actor with a picture of him in his Thor costume. “‘I love you, bro!’ Wishing you a great birthday with the family and the kids,” he wrote.

Adorable, isn’t it?