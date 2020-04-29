How to pick the perfect rug for your rooms

Oversized elements tend to disrupt their overall look. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) Oversized elements tend to disrupt their overall look. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

Any room appears more ethereal when it has properly proportional and symmetrical objects to decorate it. Oversized elements tend to disrupt the overall look.

A structured and consistent interior design is easy on the eye and lifts the beauty of the place too. Similarly, a rug needs to be in keeping with the size of the floors. If the surface it covers is subtle, then the rug could afford to be a bit glamorous, or vice versa.

Eventually, it’s all about creating a harmonious effect, which can be achieved with these pointers.

It’s in relation to the bed

The rug shares a connection with the bed, but remember to avoid a common error. Whenever the rug extends outside the four corners of the bed, it should be of a contrasting shape.

Maintaining structured patterns could often get monotonous and hence a circular rug peeking out of a square bed adds just the right amount of variety to the setup.

Space for furniture

When we mentioned that the rug should be placed in proportion to the other objects, we are really talking about the furniture. No bookshelf or a TV rack looks aesthetic if it is half-placed on a rug, with the rest of it grounded on the floor. Hence, a rug should have a bed and at the most a centre-table resting on it.

Confusion over the size

Most people find themselves perplexed over the size and dimensions of their desired rug. Unfortunately, though, they end up buying a smaller one as per their requirements.

In fact, it is always preferable to go for the bigger alternative under such circumstances. To leave the better part of your floor uncovered is a risk that is not recommended, as it tends to project an incomplete imprint. It indicates that the owner of the house didn’t put in the required efforts and the carpet area looks like a work in progress. On the other hand, an oversized rug could always be improvised later, even if it appears a mistake initially.

There is no formula for the perfect rug

It is necessary that one keeps an open mind while they search for the perfect rug. However, there needs to be room for creativity and customisation. Opt for a funkier shape if you think it can work with the framework of a room.

Meanwhile, don’t be afraid to go for something basic or simple, if that’s what you like. Eventually, it is you who is going to spend the most amount of time in that particular setting.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd