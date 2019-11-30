How to choose the perfect concealer

Concealers are your one-stop solution to hiding dark circles, blemishes, and pimples. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Concealers are your one-stop solution to hiding dark circles, blemishes, and pimples. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

There’s no need to go under the knife or cancel a date just because of that unwanted pimple. Don’t want people staring in your eyes (read: dark circles), concealer comes to your rescue.

However, although this magic makeup product promises, and sometimes turns out to be too good to be true, but one also needs to learn how to use the magic wand and find the right one for themselves.

Fret not, we have you covered with these simple rules that you need to follow and keep in mind.

You will need two different shades

Remember, your complexion isn’t the same all year long. We suggest buying one concealer to match your skin in the summer and another for the winter. Later, you can blend the two for your in-between shades for the rest of the year. Undoubtedly, two shades mixed together will make for a smooth polished coverage which matches your skin tone.

Different colours cover different things

The foremost point when buying a concealer depends on what you’re trying to cover up. Yellow-tone concealers are known to neutralize bluish undereye circles. While those with a peachy base should go for brown or yellowish circles. While the green concealer is known to hide those strong unwanted pimple marks and finally to cover redness, choose a concealer that matches your skin exactly.

Always apply in natural light

Only bad lighting can be blamed for every concealer you thought matched your skin until you left the bathroom. The best place to do it is near a sun-drenched window, where natural light can reveal how your concealer is really performing and looks post-application.

Don’t overdo it

Using your fingers to load on concealer leads to creasing and caking even though it helps in great blending of the product. Instead, use a synthetic concealer brush and place three tiny dots of the stuff under the eyes from the inner corners to the centre. Only use your fingertips to gently pat in the colour.

Little tip: Skip the magnifying mirror, you’ll inadvertently wind up overapllying and making your under eye look cakey.

Know where to not apply concealer

We know you would never, but just in case, don’t ever put concealer on eyelids because it makes them look heavy. Also, avoid undereye bags because concealer actually highlights them. Lastly, skip crow’s feet. Concealer settles into fine lines and draws attention to them.

