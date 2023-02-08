Chocolate Day 2023: Date, importance of Chocolate Day in India

Chocolate Day 2023: Chocolate Day — the third day of Valentine’s Week — is celebrated on February 9 every year. On this day, you can gift your favourite box of chocolate to your beloved, friends, and family and let them know they matter to you, by adding a little sweet delight to their lives. Chocolates are a universally loved dessert that is sure to bring a smile to anyone’s face.

There is an assortment of chocolates that you can choose from — from dark chocolate, milk chocolate, and mint chocolate, to chocolates with nuts and raisins. Pair your favourite box of chocolates with a romantic card or a bouquet of flowers to make the gesture even sweeter. In fact, you can always join a baking class with your special someone and make them something special for the day — a gesture to remember, forever.

Chocolates not only taste good but the cocoa in them is healthy and rich in antioxidants. Chocolate also plays a vital role in building relationships and is often used as an icebreaker as well. So, it is only befitting that an entire day is dedicated to this sweet indulgence! This Chocolate Day, break the ice and awkwardness by giving chocolate to your special someone and loved ones in general.

Valentine’s Day is celebrated in honor of Saint Valentines, an ancient Roman priest, who is believed to have got Roman soldier men married to women despite the orders of the pagan Roman king Claudius in the 3rd century. According to legends, he was jailed and later executed on 14th February. To honor his sacrifice, the day became associated with love and the expression of love over all social oppressions and taboos.

Chocolate Day is followed by Teddy Day, Promise Day, and Kiss Day. How are you celebrating the Week of Love?

