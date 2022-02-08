Chocolate Day 2022: Date, importance and significance of Chocolate Day in India

Chocolate Day 2022: The best way to celebrate a happy moment is with sweets! Chocolates are not only a delicious treat, but also make for the perfect gift for any occasion.

The ongoing Valentine’s Week celebrates love and affection; and chocolates play a very important role in it. The third day of the week is all about spreading sweetness with love — and what better way to do that than with chocolates?

Celebrate your loved ones with a box of assorted chocolates. (Representative image/Pexels) Celebrate your loved ones with a box of assorted chocolates. (Representative image/Pexels)

As such, every year, February 9 is celebrated as Chocolate Day. Many establishments retail special Valentine’s Day edition chocolates, while patisseries and bakeries prepare chocolatey goodies. Couples also join baking classes to make this day more special by baking together.

So, open that box of chocolates and savour it with your loved ones! You can eat your favourite chocolate without feeling guilty as limited quantities helps in dealing with stress and anxiety.

Chocolate Day celebration is not only limited to your beloved. It also means sharing chocolates and sweetness with your family and friends. Don’t be shy, tell them about their importance in your life with a bar of chocolate.

Chocolate Day is followed by Teddy Day, Promise Day, and Kiss Day. How are you celebrating the Week of Love?

