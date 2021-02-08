Chocolate Day 2021: Date, History and Importance of Chocolate Day

After Rose and Propose Day, it is finally time for Chocolate Day! It is celebrated on February 9, and we can’t wait for you to add some sweetness to your relationship on this special day!

Each day during Valentine’s Week has its own significance, and Chocolate Day is all about exchanging chocolates, flowers, gifts and sweet treats with your loved ones. Many couples also enrol themselves in baking and chocolate-making classes and learn how to bake sweet treats for their partners.

So, open a box of chocolates and savour the week of love with your favourite flavours. Do not feel guilty after having those delicious bars of chocolates, rather it gives you glowing skin, reduces blood pressure and anxiety.

Bakeries and patisseries are decorated during this week and add special items on their menu to make it special for those in love. Nowadays, Valentine’s Day is not just for your partner but also shared with friends and family.

Chocolate Day is followed by Teddy Day, Promise Day and Kiss Day. Each day brings its own joy and excitement for couples where they confess their love, share chocolates and gift each other flowers to celebrate this romantic week.

This week is known as Valentine’s week. People across the world celebrate love and togetherness in honour of Saint Valentine or the Feast of Saint Valentine from February 7 to 14.

Eating and sharing chocolates makes you feel special, so why not spread this feeling?

