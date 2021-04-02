‘Shouldn’t be such an expensive endeavour for a woman trying to conceive a child’: Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen, who lost her unborn child last year, said she is more than passionate about helping others who dream of starting a family.

The TV personality, who recently featured on the cover of People, opened up about her struggles with infertility, in an interview with the outlet.

Teigen, who welcomed her two children — daughter Luna and son Miles — via IVF, also talked about how assisted reproductive techniques were too expensive to be affordable to all. “It’s so incredibly expensive to freeze your eggs and to harvest them. IVF isn’t an option for a lot of people and it needs to be. It shouldn’t be such an expensive endeavour for a woman trying to conceive a child,” she said.

The 35-year-old had shared in an Instagram post earlier that she would not be able to get pregnant again, and it was difficult coming to terms with it. “Coming to terms with not being able to carry again is still really difficult for me because I feel so healthy. I’m like, why? But then I think about it as my uterus is just not cooperating with me — and it’s not a failure,” she was quoted as saying.

“For me what’s really important is being able to make sure that everybody has access to those ways and making sure that people are able to make their dreams come true,” the mother added.

Teigen also revealed that they honored their unborn child by planting a tree inside the house and helping Luna and Miles foster memories with their baby brother.

“It’s important for us in Thai tradition that we always embrace the ones we’ve lost, and they’re never, ever gone. This tree being planted inside the home, the whole reason why I wanted it was so Jack’s ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves in this tree,” she shared.

She added, “The way Miles and Luna talk about him (son Jack) is so beautiful and reminds me of when I was little talking to my grandpa who was just sitting bedside next to my mom in a little urn. It’s all beautiful, and I love that tradition carries down.”