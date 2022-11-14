Children’s Day 2022: Speeches, Inspirational Quotes, Thoughts by famous personalities

Children’s Day Speech, Quotes: November 14, the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru is celebrated as Children’s Day in India. Since he was fond of children, the day was chosen to not just commemorate his birth anniversary but also raise awareness about children’s right to education, care and more. Nehru considered children as the foundation of society and the real strength of the nation. Notably, Children’s Day was earlier celebrated on November 20 annually but after Nehru’s death, as a tribute to him, it was moved to November 14.

To celebrate the day, children participate in various activities in schools including fancy dress, and debates.

Here are some inspiring quotes from famous personalities that center around children as an ode to their selfless nature.

*”The object of education was to produce a desire to serve the community as a whole and to apply the Knowledge gained not only for personal but for public welfare.” – Jawaharlal Nehru

"Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow." – Jawaharlal Nehru

*Every child is a born optimist; he dreams golden dreams. In youth he becomes still more optimistic. It is hard for a young man to believe that there is such a thing as death, such a thing as defeat or degradation. Old age comes, and life is a mass of ruins. Dreams have vanished into the air, and the man becomes a pessimist – Swami Vivekananda

*A child miseducated is a child lost – Dr Haim Ginott

*”The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.” – Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

*Children are living beings – more living than grown-up people who have built shells of habit around themselves. Therefore it is absolutely necessary for their mental health and development that they should not have mere schools for their lessons, but a world whose guiding spirit is personal love – Rabindranath Tagore

*There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children – Nelson Mandela

