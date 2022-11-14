scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Children’s Day 2022: Speeches, Inspirational Quotes, Thoughts by famous personalities

Children's Day 2022 Speech, Inspirational Quotes: Notably, Children's Day was earlier celebrated on November 20 annually but after Nehru's death, as a tribute to him, it was moved to November 14

children's dayChildren's Day Speech: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was close to children (Source: Express Archives)

Children’s Day Speech, Quotes: November 14, the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru is celebrated as Children’s Day in India. Since he was fond of children, the day was chosen to not just commemorate his birth anniversary but also raise awareness about children’s right to education, care and more. Nehru considered children as the foundation of society and the real strength of the nation. Notably, Children’s Day was earlier celebrated on November 20 annually but after Nehru’s death, as a tribute to him, it was moved to November 14.

To celebrate the day, children participate in various activities in schools including fancy dress, and debates.

Here are some inspiring quotes from famous personalities that center around children as an ode to their selfless nature.

*”The object of education was to produce a desire to serve the community as a whole and to apply the Knowledge gained not only for personal but for public welfare.” – Jawaharlal Nehru

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflationPremium
ExplainSpeaking | What is Bidenomics and how it defied Trump and inflation
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...Premium
‘India a platform for new nuclear technologies… I see a very ...
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...Premium
From caste reservations to Kashmir, the many conflicts between Nehru and ...
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrowerPremium
Broadcasters cite 5G interference as guard band gets narrower
Children's Day Speech Children’s Day Speech (Source: pixabay. image designed by Gargi Singh)

*”The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.””Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow.” – Jawaharlal Nehru

*Every child is a born optimist; he dreams golden dreams. In youth he becomes still more optimistic. It is hard for a young man to believe that there is such a thing as death, such a thing as defeat or degradation. Old age comes, and life is a mass of ruins. Dreams have vanished into the air, and the man becomes a pessimist – Swami Vivekananda

children's day, children's day 2018, happy children's day, happy children's day 2018, children's day images, children's day quotes, happy children's day quotes, happy children's day images, happy childrens day wallpaper, happy childrens day sms, happy childrens day wallpaper, happy childrens day sms, happy childrens day greetings, happy childrens day photos, indian express, indian express news Children’s Day Speech: There’s so much to learn from children (Source: Designed by Gargi Singh)

*A child miseducated is a child lost – Dr Haim Ginott

Advertisement
Children's Day Speech Children’s Day Speech (Source: pixabay. image designed by Gargi Singh)

*”The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.” – Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru

*Children are living beings – more living than grown-up people who have built shells of habit around themselves. Therefore it is absolutely necessary for their mental health and development that they should not have mere schools for their lessons, but a world whose guiding spirit is personal love – Rabindranath Tagore

Children's Day, Children's Day 2019, inspiring quotes, indian express, indian express news Children’s Day speech: Children have the power to shape the world. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

*There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children – Nelson Mandela

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-11-2022 at 10:00:29 am
Next Story

Illegal migration, cross-border activities major challenges along Indo-Bangla border: MHA

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

In pictures: Thailand’s floating basket festival, a celebration of water Goddess
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 14: Latest News
Advertisement