Children’s Day 2021: Speeches, Inspirational Quotes, Thoughts by famous personalities

November 13, 2021 5:00:45 pm
Children’s Day Speech, Quotes: Every year, November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day in India to commemorate the birth anniversary of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. The day is dedicated to increase awareness about the rights, care and education of children. It is also a day of tribute to Nehru who loved children and considered them the real strength of a nation and foundation of society.
To celebrate this day, here are some thoughtful and inspiring quotes by various famous personalities including Pandit Nehru to understand the value of children. Children can also use these quotes in their speeches. Take a look:
*Children are like buds in a garden and should be carefully and lovingly nurtured, as they are the future of the nation and the citizens of tomorrow.
*If we are to teach real peace in this world, and if we are to carry on a real war against war, we shall have to begin with the children – Mahatma Gandhi
*The soul is healed by being with children – Fyodor Dostoyevsky
*Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man – Rabindranath Tagore
*Every child is a born optimist; he dreams golden dreams. In youth he becomes still more optimistic. It is hard for a young man to believe that there is such a thing as death, such a thing as defeat or degradation. Old age comes, and life is a mass of ruins. Dreams have vanished into the air, and the man becomes a pessimist – Swami Vivekananda
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-