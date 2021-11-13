Children’s Day 2021: History, Importance, and Significance

Children’s Day 2021: An annual celebration in the country, Children’s Day is observed on November 14, on the birthday of India’s first Prime Minister, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru. It is a day that champions the rights of children and raises awareness on the need to get them educated, as they form the future of the country.

This year, Children’s Day falls on a Sunday.

Pt Nehru was also hailed as ‘Chacha Nehru’ and was popular among children. He considered them to be the future assets of the country, for whom an all-rounded education would be of paramount importance.

As such, he was involved in the establishing of pioneer institutions like the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) and the National Institutes of Technology (NIT). “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country,” Nehru had said.

The day is also known as ‘Bal Diwas’ in India, and the celebrations date back to 1956, when the day was observed as ‘Universal Children’s Day’ on November 20, keeping with the United Nations. After Pt Nehru’s death in 1964, however, it was decided the celebrations be moved to commemorate his birth anniversary and his fondness for children. Since then, November 14 has been celebrated as Children’s Day in India.

On this day, various cultural programmes are held in schools and other educational institutions, wherein children remember Chacha Nehru. Teachers also take part in the activities to show their fondness for kids, and to encourage parents to inculcate good values in them.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!