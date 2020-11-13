Children’s Day 2020: Why is Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday celebrated as Children’s Day?

Children's Day 2020: On this day, children dress up as Jawaharlal Nehru, and pin a red rose to the collar of their 'Nehru' jacket. (Source: File Photo)

Children’s Day 2020: Across the country, Children’s Day is celebrated every year on November 14, on the occasion of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday. Pandit Nehru — also fondly remembered as ‘Chacha Nehru‘ by children of India — was the first ever Prime Minister of independent India. Children’s Day is typically a celebration of the awareness of child rights, child care and education for all children.

History

Also known as ‘Bal Diwas‘, its celebrations in India date back to 1956, when the day was observed as ‘Universal Children’s Day’ on November 20, keeping with the United Nations. After Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s death in 1964, however, it was decided the celebrations be moved to commemorate his birth anniversary and his fondness for children. Since then, November 14 has been celebrated as Children’s Day in India.

It is said that Pandit Nehru was a strong advocate of children’s education, and was also instrumental in the establishment of pioneer institutions like the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), the Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) and the National Institutes of Technology (NIT). He always believed in the country’s young minds, and emphasised on their welfare and growth. For him, children were the real assets and strength of the society.

“The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country,” he had said.

On this day, cultural programmes for children are held across the country, in various schools, colleges and other educational institutions. Certain events and competitions are held, which also see the participation of teachers. Children also dress up as Jawaharlal Nehru with a red rose pinned to the collar of their ‘Nehru’ jacket.

This year, because of the pandemic, the celebrations may happen virtually. But, let us take this moment to appreciate children and make them feel special and worthy on the day, as Pandit Nehru would have wanted and envisioned.

