Children’s Day 2020: Speeches, inspirational quotes, thoughts by famous personalities

Children's Day Speech (Express photo archive, image designed by Gargi Singh)

Children’s Day Speech, Quotes: Children’s Day is celebrated annually on November 14 to increase awareness about the rights, care and education of children. The day is celebrated as a tribute to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who loved children and considered them the real strength of a nation and foundation of society.

On this day, share these thoughtful and inspiring quotes by various famous personalities to understand the value of children. Children can also use these quotes in their speeches. Take a look:

Children’s Day Speech (Source: pixabay. image designed by Gargi Singh) Children’s Day Speech (Source: pixabay. image designed by Gargi Singh)

* “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.” – Jawaharlal Nehru

Children’s Day Speech (Source: pixabay. image designed by Gargi Singh) Children’s Day Speech (Source: pixabay. image designed by Gargi Singh)

* “Children need love, especially when they do not deserve it.” – Harold Hulbert

Children’s Day Speech (Source: pixabay. image designed by Gargi Singh) Children’s Day Speech (Source: pixabay. image designed by Gargi Singh)

* Children are the future. Nurture them right so that they grow up to be able leaders and lead the world towards light.

Children’s Day Speech (Source: pixabay. image designed by Gargi Singh) Children’s Day Speech (Source: pixabay. image designed by Gargi Singh)

* This Children’s Day, take a pledge that you will not turn your back when you see a child in distress!

Children’s Day Speech (Source: getty images. image designed by Gargi Singh) Children’s Day Speech (Source: getty images. image designed by Gargi Singh)

* “A child can always teach an adult three things: to be happy for no reason, to always be busy with something, and to know how to demand with all his might that which he desires.” – Paulo Coehlo

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd