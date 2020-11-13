scorecardresearch
Friday, November 13, 2020
Children’s Day 2020: History, Importance, and Significance

Children's Day 2020: Originally, Children's Day was celebrated on November 20, observed as Universal Children's Day by the United Nations

Updated: November 13, 2020 3:30:13 pm
Children’s Day 2020: Every year, November 14 is celebrated as Children’s Day with much fervour across India. It commemorates the birth anniversary of the first Prime Minister of Independent India Jawaharlal Nehru, fondly called Chacha Nehru. He was born on November 14, 1889.

The day is dedicated to advocating for children’s education as Nehru believed that children were a nation’s real strength and foundation of society. To celebrate the day, educational programs are held across the country.

“The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country,” Nehru had once said.

History and significance

Originally, Children’s Day was celebrated on November 20, observed as Universal Children’s Day by the United Nations. However, after the death of Nehru in 1964, his birth anniversary began to be celebrated as Children’s Day in India. Considering his popularity among children, a resolution was passed in the parliament to give a befitting farewell to the first Prime Minister of the country.

