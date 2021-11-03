‘Let children burst crackers’: Sadhguru offers a solution for air pollution during Diwali

For many years now, the debate of whether or not to burst crackers has raged on in the country. While some people have called for an absolute ban on fireworks and crackers, others have asked for some restrictions. Some others, however, continue the tradition of bursting firecrackers, notwithstanding air and noise pollution.

But, it is true that pollution during Diwali time leads to a host of health problems, especially for people who have existing ailments. The drop in visibility and rise in smog can especially affect people who are asthmatic, are recovering from Covid. It can cause trauma to animals, too, owing to the noise generated during bursting of crackers.

But is stopping children and stealing from them the the joy of watching fireworks the right way to deal with the problem? Is there any way that one find a middle ground? Yoga and spiritual guru, and author Sadhguru proposes a solution. In a video, he explains “concern about air pollution is not a reason to prevent kids from experiencing the joy of firecrackers”.

Concern about air pollution is not a reason to prevent kids from experiencing the joy of firecrackers. As your sacrifice for them, walk to your office for 3 days. Let them have the fun of bursting crackers. -Sg #Diwali #DontBanCrackers pic.twitter.com/isrSZCQAec — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) November 3, 2021

He says as a kid he, too, was enthusiastic about buying and bursting crackers. “Let not people who are suddenly environmentally active say, ‘No child should have crackers’. This is not a good way to go,” he says in a video.

The spiritual teacher adds, “All those people who are concerned about pollution in the air, can do one thing — sacrifice for the children so that they can enjoy. Adults can stop the crackers, and for that, for three days they can walk to their office, and not drive their car.”

“Let children have the fun of bursting crackers,” he concludes.

