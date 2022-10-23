Check out the sweet childhood picture King Charles chose to reply to people’s condolence messages

Ever since the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last month at the age of 96, members of the royal family have continued to receive heartfelt messages from the public offering condolences, in the weeks following the televised funeral.

King Charles III, who is the queen’s first-born child and the new monarch, has been writing back to the people thanking them for their love, support and sympathy during a difficult time for the family.

The 73-year-old has chosen to share his thoughts with a sweet childhood photograph of his that also features his loving ‘mummy’ — as he fondly called her — who was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

A picture of the king’s card was shared by one Twitter user. It appeared with his new signature, too, to signify the elevation of his rank. The cream coloured card with a black border was signed “R” after “Rex”, which means “King” in Latin.

First post received with the new royal cypher. pic.twitter.com/xDQtoGLisv — History, Royals and Other Things (@RoyalsOther) October 19, 2022

As mentioned earlier, it also featured a vintage photo in which the king was believed to have been all of 3 ½ years old. According to a People report, the photo was clicked at the Balmoral Castle in 1952. The mother-son duo appeared to be smiling while peeping outside the window of their Scottish home, where the queen died of age-related health complications on September 8, 2022.

“It was so very kind of you to send me such a wonderfully generous message following the death of my beloved mother. Your most thoughtful words are enormously comforting, and I cannot tell you how deeply they are appreciated at this time of immense sorrow,” the king wrote and signed off as “CR”, meaning ‘Charles Rex’.

The publication mentioned that Buckingham Palace‘s correspondence team has been working hard since the queen’s death. In fact, the palace had announced that it received “over 50,000 letters and messages of condolence, including 6,500 in just one day” after the funeral on September 19.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!