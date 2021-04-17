Chic hairstyles for you to try this summer

Summer is the perfect time to experiment with your hair, be it styling them in cute braids, or going for a uber-cool chop. Since we are mostly spending our days at home, a bun is the most tempting choice. “But it’s always good to shift to a sleekier hairstyle that isn’t time-consuming and gives you a more put-together look,” said Chandni Kamdar, technical trainer, John Paul Mitchell Systems India.

Below, she shares four hairstyles to try when you are on the lookout for a way to uplift your online meeting ensemble:

Dutch braids

This is the perfect hairstyle for an online workout class as it keeps the hair away from your face, and since the braids are right from the top of your head it is best to tame those pesky baby hair. Take a cue from celebrities that are seen rocking this style on their weekly runs. This hairstyle is a bit time-consuming but once styled it can go on for 24 hours with minimum retouches. It is a go-to hairstyle for days when you aren’t in a mood to wash your hair. Get your hair in the mood for this hairstyle by detangling them, after that divide your hair into two sections from the middle. Then take a section of it start braiding from the beginning of your hairline and work your way downwards by adding strands with each knot. Once done, secure it with a rubber band and repeat the same process on the other section.

Play with pins

Pins and barrettes are now in and we are officially loving this trip down memory lane to the 90s. They are the best way to keep your hair in position while giving them structure. You can try to add pins with diamonds on them or the pearl-studded ones for a chicer look. These can be tried with a ponytail or just take a small section of your hair, twist it, position it the way you like it on your hair and secure it with a statement clip and you are set. At times when you are in a mood to pull your hair up, try a set of claw clips that give your hair volume and a Parisian look!

Voluminous ponytail

A ponytail is a simple hairstyle that holds the power to elevate any outfit if done the right way. We need to try and keep our hair washing schedules in check but what about impromptu meetings on days when your hair is an untamed mess? Try a chic hairstyle like a ponytail which can be made in a few minutes. Firstly, comb your knots and take half of your hair into a high half ponytail, after that the remaining hair into a lower ponytail, once done take out a few pieces to frame your hair.

Beach day hair

Sundays are for brunch with family members or an afternoon siesta with friends over a video call. This calls for a beachy wave hairstyle that looks inviting and ready for compliments. Curl your hair in small sections in loose waves, once done put a texturising spray for added volume. You can elevate this look by taking two small sections from each side of your hair and putting them into braids. Take each of these braids over the crown of your head and secure them with bobby pins.

This summer, style your hair the way you like it but follow a regular TLC routine for the healthier mane.