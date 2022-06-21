‘He pressed my feet with his little hands’: Chhavi Mittal reveals how son Arham supported her during cancer journey

Chhavi Mittal, who recently announced the completion of her radiation therapy, was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year. Over the past few months, the actor has meticulously journaled the tiniest details of her cancer treatment journey on Instagram and YouTube to spread awareness about the disease.

In a similar vein, Chhavi took to social media to thank the “little man” who has played an important part in her fight against cancer. “The story of my fight with cancer is incomplete if I don’t mention the part this little man played in it,” she started out saying.

Like all mothers, she was scared of her son’s reaction to her absence during the cancer treatment. However, Arham was quite supportive during her journey, Chhavi revealed. “Amongst the things I did to prep for the surgery, what I dreaded the most was to tell @arhamhussein that I won’t be around for a while. But coming from a baby who hadn’t even completed 3 years then, it was a surprisingly unexpected reaction! For somebody who cried every single morning before I left for office, suddenly became a big boy! Not only did he not cry in my absence, he even behaved well with his caregivers who I had stationed in my absence.”

The little child also displayed an understanding of Chhavi’s illness. She noted, “When I got back from the hospital and needed to recover, he made sure to remind me every now and then to not pick him up since I was ‘hurt’. He would repeatedly ask me how my ‘chot’ is and would ask me to show him the stitches. I would tell him that I’m feeling better and he would tell me ‘par chot toh abhi bhi hai’.”

She added that Arham would press her feet “with his little hands” and hugged her “with utmost care” asking Chhavi each time “which my right side is and if it hurts when he hugs me.”

“Even today when he cries for something and I run to pick him up, he reminds me while howling that I shouldn’t pick him up since I’m still not allowed…,” the actor said.

Calling herself a “proud mom”, the 41-year-old added, “Arham my love, you make me so proud! And I’m glad that you are with me through this and constantly remind me of what real courage is… looking at my scars and touching them with your healing touch, being strong and imparting your strength to me…Because really, can this truly be smooth for any mother if she’s consumed with an unhappy child?”

