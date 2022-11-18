‘Nobody knows you better than you’: Chhavi Mittal pens a powerful note on self-love

We have always heard that a little love goes a long way. But, it’s rare that we direct this love and kindness toward ourselves. However, it’s crucial to block external judgments and be compassionate towards ourselves. Echoing something similar is Chhavi Mittal who opened up about people’s perceptions of her, and how she overcame them. “I have heard so many things about myself over the years,” she started out saying on Instagram.

The actor-producer revealed the many things people said about her. “She’s so skinny, she must not be eating, oh she’s blessed, she has good genes, oh look she’s only skinny but lacks any muscle tone, she’s self-obsessed, she dresses so badly, and if nothing else.. her eyebrows look bad!”

She then asked her fans if they have ever been in a similar situation. “Have you been criticised like this ever? Torn apart for who you are, who your being is?” Chhavi asked.

So, how does she deal with them? “Some would say it’s not easy to ignore such judgements, but for me, I don’t care. I can’t tell you how important it is to love yourself and to be able to believe in yourself and not others, in things that are about you, because nobody knows you better than you yourself!” she said.

She highlighted the importance of seeing oneself beyond one’s physical appearance. “So when I look at myself, I don’t see how fat or thin I am, I just see someone who’s fought so many battles and won. Not just won, but grown. As an individual, and as a human being. I see someone who I understand, who I respect, who I look up to, and most importantly.. I see someone who I always wanted to be,” she said, adding that there’s “no shame in being proud of yourself”.

Chhavi was diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year and managed to successfully overcome the deadly illness. Over the course of her recovery, she frequently shared her journey with cancer, her fitness regime and other diet and food-related habits.

