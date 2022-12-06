scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Chhavi Mittal shares a message for those using filters on pictures: ‘Please remember…’

"Who would I try to get validation from by using filters that make me look like who I am not?" Chhavi asked

chhavi mittalChhavi inspires everyone to go filter-free (Source: Chhavi Mittal/Instagram)
Social media may have brought the world closer, but in doing so, it has given rise to several insecurities regarding one’s appearance, lifestyle, and everything in between. As such, using filters on one’s pictures has become a common practice as they not just enhance one’s features but also hide any blemishes or ‘imperfections’ — giving a false idea of beauty to ourselves and the world, at large. Chhavi Mittal, who regularly shares inspiring health and fitness messages on her social media handles, took to Instagram to post a message for those who click pictures with these filters. “I know I’m going to be trolled for this post,” she started out saying.

Sharing a note for “everyone who uses filters on their pictures, and many who click on Instagram filters and download in gallery”, Chhavi asked them to remember what the purpose of clicking these pictures is.

 

“It is to create memories that you can look back to and have the beautiful feeling of nostalgia,” she said, adding that “if you click everything with filters, in two years’ time when you look back at those pictures, they will make you cry because you will wrongly believe that you looked so young and have aged so much suddenly”. Instead, she suggested maintaining yourself naturally “to look beautiful and document the age graph gracefully through these pictures!”

ALSO READ |Debina Bonnerjee shares her ‘healing process after C-section’

Alongside the note, she shared a no-filter and no-makeup picture of herself. I am “doing the best thing for anti-ageing — working out. I also eat well and refrain from starving myself. And I feel I look far prettier than I looked 10 years ago when I stepped foot in a gym for the first time after my first pregnancy“, Chhavi said.

She concluded her post by saying, “Who would I try to get validation from by using filters that make me look like who I am not if I don’t feel beautiful in my own eyes? I know I am the odd one out here, but I really had to say this.”

