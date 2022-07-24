scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Chhavi Mittal breaks ‘pre-conceived notions’ about cancer three months after her surgery

"I have heard so many caregivers use words like 'bechara' for cancer patients. Please don’t do that," Mittal wrote

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 24, 2022 3:15:22 pm
Chhavi MittalChhavi Mittal shared an emotional note on social media. (Photo: Chhavi/Instagram)

Chhavi Mittal has candid shared details about her cancer journey on social media to create awareness. From diagnosis to hitting the gym post-recovery, the actor has come out stronger. 

She took to Instagram once again to pen a note upon completing three months of her cancer surgery. “Today my heart beats fast as I complete three months since the breast cancer surgery. Extremely happy with the progress I’ve made and patting my back for the positivity I continue to maintain,” she said in the caption.

She added that she is proud of all the experience she has gained in her journey and from the experiences of other patients. 

Believing that the disease can be cured, the actor said, “The treatment, however slow, does have light at the end of the tunnel, chemo and radiation might affect your hair, but they don’t have to affect your spirits.”

She also said one might not be in control of the disease but they can “definitely control how the recovery pans out”.

 

Recalling how she went to work after her chemotherapy, Mittal said, “I’ve seen so many cancer patients heading to work straight after chemo, I did that every day after radiation.”

“I haven’t heard many patients talk about the positive experiences, but have heard so many caregivers use words like ‘bechara‘ for cancer patients,” she added. She said that since cancer patients are “strength personified”, people must not call them bechara.

By sharing her everyday journey, she said she is trying to bust some “pre-conceived notions around cancer”.

“I still have a long way to go before I’m a 100 per cent. For all those cancer-diagnosed patients who DM me, ‘I’m scared’, go and watch my journey since I was diagnosed, and I hope it makes you as fearless as me,” she wrote in the caption.

The actor has been quite active with workouts and has kept all her followers in the loop as she moves ahead with her recovery.

