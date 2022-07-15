scorecardresearch
Friday, July 15, 2022

Chhavi Mittal is ‘proud’ of her breasts: ‘I have fought a very hard battle to save them, to keep them strong’

The actor said a certain section of people hit her with negative comments for talking about her body, sharing pictures: "Sab kuchh share nahi karna chahiye"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 15, 2022 8:00:20 pm
The actor said the association she has with her breasts is "beyond explanation". (Photo: Instagram/@chhavihussein)

Chhavi Mittal will not let anyone else dictate what and how much of herself she shares on social media.

The actor has, for a while now, been candidly talking about her breast cancer diagnosis and recovery on Instagram, in order to create awareness about it. She recently penned a long and heartfelt note about her association with her breasts, what she feels about them post cancer, and why she is “so damn proud of [her] body”.

Sharing two pictures — from before her surgery and another while recuperating and gaining back her strength — the 41-year-old wrote, “Here are two pictures I shared on social media. The first one is my breast cancer announcement post, while the second is documenting my post-cancer recovery and progress. In both the pictures, I’m wearing the exact same clothes. In both the pictures, my breasts are a tad visible. In fact, in the first one, I’ve taken my t-shirt off.”

In the latter of the two pictures, clicked inside a gym, Chhavi has her t-shirt up and torso exposed, along with a portion of her bra.

 

“While the cancer announcement post may have more of my breasts on display, emotional as I was (am) about the cancer, trying to fight the fear of what lay ahead — whether I’ll ever be the same again, or will I lead a life of compromise — it incited a lot of love and applause from netizens, with no mentions (and rightly so) of the cleavage.”

The actor went on to write that while fighting cancer, she “mustered up all the courage that was within me, and decided that if anything, quality of life will be even better than it was pre-cancer”, because “after this fight if I survive, I’ll only be stronger than ever”. She added that she shared it with the world and documented every stage of her recovery process.

Calling out the “hypocrisy” of certain people, the Shitty Ideas Trending actor said, “But, while everybody thought it courageous of me to announce it the way I did, the second picture invited hate comments saying, ‘Sab kuchh share nahi karna chahiye‘, ‘This is not dignified’, ‘Don’t know what she’s trying to be’, etc.”

Chhavi wrote that this is “double standards” — that the association she has with her breasts is “beyond explanation”. “I have fought a very hard battle to save them, to keep them strong, to make sure they function the way they should and to ensure that they’re cancer free forever,” she said about her breasts.

 

“While the struggle will last forever, I will continue to document my victories like I always have unabashedly. If anything, I’m so damn proud of my body, not because of the way it looks, but because of the strength it has shown me,” she wrote.

The actor also said that she is “proud of [her] breasts”. “Only I know what they’ve endured… For the ones who can only hear sob stories and underdog stories, let me remind you, this page is not for the faint-hearted,” she concluded.

