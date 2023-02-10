‘Should cancer survivors stop living their life?’: Chhavi Mittal shuts down trolls in new video

Chhavi Mittal’s successful battle against breast cancer last year turned out to be an inspiration for several patients as the actor-producer documented her entire healing journey – from surgery to the recovery process – on social media. While Chhavi’s candidness about her life earned her several well-wishers, she also became the subject of trolls who criticised her for her lifestyle after the cancer diagnosis.

In the latest video posted on her Instagram account, the 42-year-old addressed these trolls saying, “I don’t understand what is this thing with people to troll me for my cancer. People tell me, ‘What would you know about cancer if you still have hair?’, ‘What would you know about cancer since you didn’t undergo chemotherapy?’ or ‘What do you know about cancer as you still go to the gym?’ I mean, what is the connection?”

Questioning people’s expectations from a cancer survivor, Chhavi asked her followers, “If someone survives cancer, should they stop living their life and stay depressed? Should they think that they must stop doing things they love, eating things they like, and wearing clothes they want just because they are cancer survivors?”

She, however, refuses to bow down to these societal expectations. “In fact, if you have been victorious against something as deadly as cancer, you should celebrate your life more instead of secluding yourself. Do things you love,” she added.

For Chhavi, her recovery from the deadly disease has given her a second chance at life, she admitted. “For me, I feel like it’s a second birth and a second life that I am living. I feel there’s so much I have missed in my life before cancer which I don’t want to miss now.”

Lastly, she asked these people to continue trolling her as she doesn’t have a problem with these comments. “But please know that it doesn’t affect me because the life that I am living right now has given me enough lessons already. I don’t need any more,” she concluded.

This is not the first time Chhavi has called out “insensitive” comments on social media. Prior to this, she had shut down people who were talking about her breasts after she posted a bikini picture. “Yes. This insensitivity still happens. I recently posted some vacation pics/reels from a beach and this comment got my attention. My breasts are being discussed here like a commodity,” she said.

Chhavi said that she is “a breast cancer survivor” who has “fought very hard to keep this organ alive and well”.

