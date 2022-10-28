Chhath Puja 2022: Puja vidhi, muhurat timings, samagri, mantra, and rituals

Chhath Puja 2022 puja vidhi, muhurat, time, samagri, mantra: Primarily observed in the Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and even in Nepal, Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival that is dedicated to Surya – the Sun God — and Shashthi Devi.

Since the sun is considered to be the primary source of life on Earth, people thank the deity for bestowing health, prosperity, and life. As part of the tradition, on this day, women fast for the well-being of their children and the happiness of their families.

According to Drik Panchang, the worship of the Sun God happens for four days; the first day of Chhath is known as ‘Nahay Khay’. On this day, people take a holy dip in a water body. Women, who celebrate Chhath, consume only a single meal on this day.

The second day of Chhath is known as ‘Kharna’, where dry fasting — without water — is observed from sunrise to sunset. The fast is broken after making a food offering to the sun.

The third day of fasting begins after eating prasad on day two. The third day is considered to be the main day of Chhath Puja festival, wherein an ‘arghya’ is offered to the setting sun. On this day, fasting continues throughout the night and ‘parana’ is done on the next day after sunrise.

This year, the Chhath Puja dates are as follows:

October 28, Friday — Nahay Khay

Sunrise at 06.30 am

Sunset at 05.39 pm

October 29, Saturday — Lohanda and Kharna

Sunrise at 06.31 am

Sunset at 05.38 pm

October 30, Sunday — Chhath Puja, Sandhya Arghya

Sunrise at 06.31 am

Sunset at 05.38 pm

October 31, Monday — Usha Arghya, Parana Day

Sunrise at 06.32 am

Sunset at 05.37 pm

Chhath Puja muhurat on Sunday, October 30

According to the Drik Panchang, Shashthi Tithi begins at 05.49 am and ends 03.27 am on October 31.

