Chhath Puja 2022: Date, History, Importance, and Significance

Chhath Puja 2022 Date in India: Primarily observed in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh and even in Nepal, Chhath Puja, an ancient Hindu Vedic festival, is dedicated to solar deity Surya and Shashthi Devi. Thanking them for bestowing life on earth, as part of the tradition, women fast for the well-being of their sons and the happiness of their families.

According to drikpanchang.com, the worshipping of the Sun God spans four days, and the first day of Chhath is known as Nahay Khay. The holy dip in a water body, especially in the river Ganga, is taken on this day. Women folks who observe Chhath take only a single meal on this day, according to the site. The second day of Chhath is known as Kharna where dry fasting, without water, is observed from sunrise to sunset. The fast is broken just after sunset after making a food offering to the Sun God. The third of day fasting begins after having Prasad on the second day. The third day is the main day of Chhath Puja where Arghya is offered to the setting sun. It is the only time of the year when Arghya is given to the setting Sun. On the third day, fasting continues throughout the night. Parana is done on the next day after sunrise, notes drikpanchang.com.

Devotees offering (arghya) prayer to the setting sun during Chhath Puja in Chandigarh. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh) Devotees offering (arghya) prayer to the setting sun during Chhath Puja in Chandigarh. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

Interestingly, this four-day festival does not involve idolatry. Devotees believe that the main sources of the sun’s powers are his wives, Usha and Pratyusha. Hence, Chhath involves combined worship of both powers along with the Sun. The festival finds a mention in both epics, Ramayana and Mahabharata. In Ramayana, it is said that Sita performed Surya Shashthi or Chhath Puja on the day Ramrajya was established, whereas in Mahabharata, the puja was performed by Kunti (mother of the Pandavas) after they escaped from Lakshagrih, on the banks on Ganga.

This year, Chhath Puja starts on October 28, which is a Friday, with the main day being celebrated on October 30, which is a Sunday. Chhath Puja concludes on the fourth day which is October 31, 2022, a Monday.

Chhath Puja is also known as Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi and Surya Shashthi.

