Chhath Puja 2021: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, Samagri, Mantra, Rituals, Procedure

November 9, 2021 2:10:38 pm
Chhath Puja 2021 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra: Dedicated to Lord Surya or the Sun God, Chhath Puja is celebrated over four days. During this auspicious period, women fast for the well-being of their sons and the happiness of the family. The states which observe the festival are Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, and some parts of Nepal.
This year, the four day festival continues till November 11, 2021, and the main day will be observed on November 10.
As per drikpanchang.com,
Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day – 06:40 am
Sunset on Chhath Puja Day – 05:30 pm
Shashthi Tithi Begins – 10:35 am on Nov 9, 2021
Shashthi Tithi Ends – 08:25 am on Nov 10, 2021
The Chhath Puja is also known as Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi and Surya Shashthi.
