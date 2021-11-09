scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 09, 2021
Chhath Puja 2021: Puja Vidhi, Muhurat Timings, Samagri, Mantra, Rituals, Procedure

Chhath Puja 2021 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra: The Chhath Puja is also known as Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi and Surya Shashthi.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
November 9, 2021 2:10:38 pm
chhath pujaChhath Puja is celebrated by women in Bihar and parts of Nepal. (Source: Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

Chhath Puja 2021 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra: Dedicated to Lord Surya or the Sun God, Chhath Puja is celebrated over four days. During this auspicious period, women fast for the well-being of their sons and the happiness of the family. The states which observe the festival are Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, and some parts of Nepal.

On this first day of Chhath, known as Nahay Khay, devotees take a holy dip in a water body, especially in river Ganga. Women who observe Chhath consume only one meal on this day, as per drik panchang.com.
The second day is known as Kharna. On this day devotees fast without consuming water from sunrise to sunset. The fast is broken just after sunset after offering to Sun God. Fasting on the third day begins after having prasad on the second day, after which devotees keep a full day-night fast without water. Arghya to the setting Sun is the main ritual of the third day. It is the only time of the year when Arghya is given to the setting Sun. On the fourth and final day of Chhath, Arghya is given to the rising Sun and it is known as Usha Arghya. After the ritual, the 36 hours long fast is broken.

This year, the four day festival continues till November 11, 2021, and the main day will be observed on November 10.

As per drikpanchang.com,

Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day – 06:40 am
Sunset on Chhath Puja Day – 05:30 pm
Shashthi Tithi Begins – 10:35 am on Nov 9, 2021
Shashthi Tithi Ends – 08:25 am on Nov 10, 2021

The Chhath Puja is also known as Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi and Surya Shashthi.

