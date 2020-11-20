Chhath Puja 2020: Wishes Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages, Status, Pics and Photos

Happy Chhath Puja 2020 Wishes Images: Have a safe Chhath puja. (Photo: Getty)

Happy Chhath Puja 2020 Wishes Images, Messages, Status, Photos, Quotes: This Hindu festival is dedicated to the Sun God, known as Surya, and his wife Chhathi Maiyya or Usha. On this day, devotees pray to the deities thanking them for being the life-sustaining force on this planet.

Celebrated after Diwali, Chhath puja lasts for four days. Every year, it falls on the 6th day of the Kartikeya month of the Hindu calendar. Celebrated with much fervour in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and even Nepal, most of the devotees gather near water bodies such as dams, lakes and rivers to offer their prayers, as the festival does not involve idolatry.

Wish your loved ones with these heartfelt wishes

*May this Chhath Puja mark the beginning of life, fortune and success for you. May the wishes to make this day also be blessed by Sun God and come true.

*All that exists was born from the sun, there is nothing apart from it.

Of what is and has been and is to be and what moves and remains still, the sun alone is the source and end.

Happy Chhath Puja to you and your dear ones!

*Chhath Puja is a day to thank the Sun God for prosperity, peace and kindness. Happy Chhath!

*May this Chhath Puja bring ample blessing throughout the year for you.

Have a blessed Chhath Puja!

