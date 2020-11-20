Chhath Puja 2020 songs: Here are some songs to get into the festive spirit

Chhath Puja 2020 songs: On the day, devotees take a holy bath in a water body, and offer prayers to the rising and the setting sun. (Express Photo by Javed Raja)

Chhath Puja 2020 songs: Many important festivals are celebrated around this time of the year in different parts of the country. Among them is the Chhath Puja, which primarily takes place in Bihar, some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and certain regions of neighbouring Nepal. Chhath Puja is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God or Surya Dev and his sister Shashti Devi. As such, it is an important and joyous Hindu festival.

During this time, devotees perform a puja to thank the gods for blessing us with (sun)light, which is the source of all life on earth. This year, Chhath Puja will be celebrated on November 20, which is a Friday.

It is believed the celebration may predate to the Vedas, since the rituals performed during the puja are similar to the ones mentioned in Rig Veda. Another legend associated with it is that of Lord Rama and his wife Sita. She had kept a fast and had offered prayers to the Sun God, in the month of Kartik in Shukla Paksha, upon their return to Ayodhya after 14 years in exile. From then on, Chhath Puja became a symbolic festival celebrated with much joy and devotion every year.

Chhath Puja is also known as ‘Surya Shashti’, ‘Chhath’, ‘Chhathi’, ‘Chhath Parv’, ‘Dala Puja’ and ‘Dala Chhath’. People celebrate the festival by following a rigorous routine that lasts four days. It includes fasting for over 36 hours — sometimes without even drinking water. On the day, devotees take a holy bath in a water body and offer prayers to the rising and the setting sun.

On the occasion, we share some songs with you to get you into the spirit of the festival.

Happy Chhath Puja to you and your loved ones!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd