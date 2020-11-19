Chhath Puja 2020: Puja vidhi, muhurat timings, samagri, mantra, and rituals

In an order passed on November 10 by Delhi Disaster Management Authority, the officials have been directed to ensure that Chhath Puja celebration is not allowed at public places, public grounds, river banks and temples this year due to the pandemic.(Express File Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Chhath Puja 2020 Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, Time, Samagri, Mantra: Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God. It is observed for four days. Although the puja begins on the fourth day after Diwali, the festival is celebrated with much gusto on the sixth day. This year the much-awaited festival will be celebrated on November 20, primarily in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Devotees offer prayers and seek blessings from the Sun God Surya and his sister Chhathi Maiyya.

The word chhath translates to ‘sixth’ in Nepali, Maithili and Bhojpuri languages. Celebrated on the sixth day of the month of Karthik, the first day of the festival is known as Nahay Khay when devotees go to holy water bodies and take a dip and also observe fasts. On the next day, known as Kharna, devotees observe fast without drinking water from sunrise to sunset. The fast is broken only after offering food to the Sun after 36 hours.

ALSO READ | Chhath Puja 2020: Date, history, importance, and significance

The festival is known by different names like Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi and Surya Shashthi.

According to drikpanchang.com, the timings are as follows.

Shashthi Tithi begins – 06.44 am on November 20, 2020

Shashthi Tithi ends – 05.56 pm on November 20, 2020

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd