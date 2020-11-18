Chhath Puja 2020: Date, history, importance, and significance

The municipality on Sunday said it would appeal to people to observe the puja near their home and avoid large gatherings amid the Covid-19 pandemic. [Express file photo]

Chhath Puja 2020 Date in India: An ancient Hindu Vedic festival, Chhath is dedicated to solar deity Surya and Shashthi Devi, thanking them for bestowing life on earth. It is primarily observed in the states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, and also the Madhesh (southern) region of Nepal. This year, Chhath puja will be celebrated on November 20, 2020.

The festival interestingly does not involve idolatry. It is believed that the main sources of the sun’s powers are his wife Usha and Pratyusha. Chhath, therefore involves combined worship of both powers along with the Sun.

Chhath puja is mentioned in both Ramayana and Mahabharata. In Ramayana, Sita performed Surya Shashthi or Chhath Puja on the day Ramrajya was established. In Mahabharata, the puja was performed by Kunti after they escaped from Lakshagrih.

The festival is traditionally observed over a period of four days. The rituals are rigorous. Devotees do bathe in holy water, fast and even abstain from drinking water, and offer prayers to the setting and rising sun. It is not a gender-specific festival as many men also observe it.

Kheer, thekua and fruits are some of the traditional prasad offerings. The foods prepared are strictly vegetarian and cooked without table salt, onion and garlic.

