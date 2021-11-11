Chennai rain, flood, lightning: NDMA shares tips to safeguard yourself

Following incessant rains in Chennai and parts of Tamil Nadu over the last four days due to a depression over the Bay of Bengal which has been moving over northern Tamil Nadu, a red alert has been issued for districts in the state.

Many have been forced to leave their houses, and have also run out of food and water. The rains have also led to massive waterlogging, roads caving in and trees uprooted.

As per National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places very likely over north coastal Tamil Nadu, north interior Tamil Nadu, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.”

As such, NDMA has been sharing dos and don’ts one should follow in case of lightning and flood on its Twitter page.

Here’s what to know.

In case of lightning

When indoors

*Unplug all electrical equipment before the storm arrives. Don’t use corded telephones.

*Stay away from windows and doors, verandas.

*Don’t touch plumbing and metal pipes. Do not use running water.

When outdoors

*Don’t take shelter near or under trees

*Spread out; don’t stand in a crowd

*Get inside a home/building. Stay away from structures with tin roofs, metal sheets.

*Don’t use metallic objects; stay away from power/telephone lines.

*Get out of water bodies

If under open sky, crouch. Don’t lie down or place your hands on the ground.

*Stay put if you are inside a car, bus or covered vehicle.

What to do after lightning strikes someone?

*Administer CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation), if needed. Seek medical attention immediately.

As per NDMA, when on foot, body hair standing up on the back of your neck could “indicate that a lightning is imminent”.

Dos and Don’ts in floods

Before floods

*Ignore rumours. Stay calm. Don’t panic.

*Keep your mobile phones charged for emergency use; use SMS.

*Listen to radio, watch TV, read newspapers for weather updates.

*Untie cattle/animals to ensure their safety.

*Prepare an emergency kit for safety and survival.

*Keep a first-aid kit with extra medication for snake bit and diarrhea ready.

*Keep your documents and valuables in waterproof bags.

During floods

*Don’t drive through flooded areas.

*Don’t enter flooded waters. In case, you need to, use suitable footwear.

*Stay away from sewage lines.

*Stay away from electric poles and fallen power lines to avoid electrocution.

*Eat freshly cooked or dry food. Keep your food covered.

*Drink boiled/chlorinated water.

*Use disinfectants to keep your surroundings clean.

After floods

*Don’t allow children to play in or near flood waters.

*Don’t use any damaged electrical goods; get them checked

*Watch out for broken electric poles and wires, sharp objects and debris.

*Don’t eat food that has been in flood waters.

*Use mosquito nets to prevent malaria.

*Don’t use toilet/tap water if taps or sewage line are damaged.

What to do in case of evacuation?

*Place furniture, appliances on beds and tables.

*Put sandbags in the toilet bowl and cover all drain holes to prevent sewage back flow.

*Turn off power and gas connection.

*Take the emergency kit, first-aid box and valuables with you.

*Do not enter unknown waters. Keep a stick to check depth of water.

*Come back home only when officials ask you to do so.

